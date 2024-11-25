Head defiant as India sense victory

A ruthless India tightened the screws on fragile Australia in the first Test in Perth on Monday with victory in sight, taking two wickets before lunch to leave the hosts battling for survival.

At the break on day four, Australia were 104-5 with a defiant Travis Head not out 63 and Mitchell Marsh on five as they chase a near insurmountable 534 to win.

Mohammed Siraj has 3-34 and Jasprit Bumrah 2-26. The visitors declared at 487-6 late on day three after Yashasvi Jaiswal's superb 161 and an unbeaten 100 from superstar Virat Kohli -- then rocked Australia with three wickets.