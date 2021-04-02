Bangladesh women’s cricket team awarded Test status

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday awarded Test status to the Bangladesh Women’s cricket team, reports UNB.

Along with the Tigresses, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe women’s teams were also awarded the Test status.

In the latest meeting of ICC, it was decided to award Test status to all Womens’ teams of the full-member nations of the ICC.

Right after the decision was made public, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) women’s wing chairman Shafiul Alam Nadel said the Tigress might play their inaugural Test this year.