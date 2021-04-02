Bangladesh women’s cricket team awarded Test status

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday awarded Test status to the Bangladesh Women’s cricket team, reports UNB.
Along with the Tigresses, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe women’s teams were also awarded the Test status.
In the latest meeting of ICC, it was decided to award Test status to all Womens’ teams of the full-member nations of the ICC.
Right after the decision was made public, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) women’s wing chairman Shafiul Alam Nadel said the Tigress might play their inaugural Test this year.
“It’s great the ICC has decided to grant us the Test status,” he told the media. “But it’ll take some time to schedule our inaugural Test. But we hope that we can play our first Test this year.”
With the inclusion of three new teams, the number of women’s Test teams reached 13. The other Test-playing women’s teams are— Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Ireland, Sri Lanka, West Indies and the Netherlands.