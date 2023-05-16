Mustafiz shows signs of resurgence

In the final Twenty20 of the three-match series against Ireland in Chattogram in March, Mustafizur Rahman experienced something he had rarely encountered in his international career. The left-arm pacer was dropped from the Bangladesh XI for poor performance.

Mustafiz’s bowling was tame to say the least in the first two matches of the series and as a result he lost his place in the third T20 in Chattogram.

After the match, Bangladesh’s pace bowling coach Allan Donald was asked the same old question, “What happened to Mustafiz?’ Donald shrugged his shoulders and replied, “Just wait. He is slowly regaining his rhythm.”