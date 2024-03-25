Rajitha edges Sri Lanka closer to Bangladesh first Test win

Kasun Rajitha claimed two wickets in the morning session as Sri Lanka moved closer to victory in the first Test against Bangladesh on the fourth day in Sylhet on Monday.

The visitors reduced Bangladesh to 129-7 at lunch, with the hosts still needing another 382 to reach their improbable victory target of 511 runs.

Overnight batsman Mominul Haque delayed the inevitable and was unbeaten on 46 at the break alongside Shoriful Islam, who had made three.

Rajitha claimed the wicket of Taijul Islam in the third over of the morning, trapping the left-hander in front for six.

