Cricket

Rajitha edges Sri Lanka closer to Bangladesh first Test win

AFP
Sylhet, Bangladesh
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C) and Mominul Haque (R) run between the wickets during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 25, 2024
AFP

Kasun Rajitha claimed two wickets in the morning session as Sri Lanka moved closer to victory in the first Test against Bangladesh on the fourth day in Sylhet on Monday.

The visitors reduced Bangladesh to 129-7 at lunch, with the hosts still needing another 382 to reach their improbable victory target of 511 runs.

Overnight batsman Mominul Haque delayed the inevitable and was unbeaten on 46 at the break alongside Shoriful Islam, who had made three.

Rajitha claimed the wicket of Taijul Islam in the third over of the morning, trapping the left-hander in front for six.

But Mominul, who hit six fours, put on a dogged 66-run partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the seventh wicket before Rajitha struck again.

Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 25, 2024.
AFP

Mehidy, on 33, edged Rajitha to Dhananjaya de Silva at second slip.

Taijul and Mominul resumed Bangladesh's innings at 47-5 after the top order collapsed in little over an hour before the close on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, who have never lost a Test series in Bangladesh, made 280 in their first innings and Bangladesh replied with 188.

The visitors then made 418 with first innings centurions de Silva and Kamindu Mendis both reaching three figures for the second time in the match.

They were only the third pair from the same country to score centuries in each innings of a Test after Australia's Chappell brothers, Greg and Ian, and Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali.

The second and final match of the series will be played in Chittagong from 30 March.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Cricket