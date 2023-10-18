Shakib fitness a worry as Bangladesh face 'scary' India

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha accepts his side will face a "scary" India when they take on the in-form World Cup hosts in Pune on Thursday.

India head into the game looking to extend their perfect record this tournament to four wins out of four.

Bangladesh, by contrast, have lost their last two matches after starting the World Cup with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan.

India captain Rohit Sharma has already scored over 200 runs in three matches, with paceman Jasprit Bumrah taking eight wickets at a miserly average of just over 10.

"They (India) have every area covered," Hathurusingha told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"They have strike bowlers up front and Bumrah has almost come (back) to his best.