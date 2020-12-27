Cummins double-strike lifts Australia in Melbourne

A two-wicket burst by paceman Pat Cummins in the morning rallied Australia and left India vulnerable at 90 for three at lunch on day two of the second test in Melbourne.

Cummins denied debutant Shubman Gill a half-century and also dismissed India's number three Cheteshwar Pujara for 17 in a fiery five-ball burst in the middle of the session on a muggy Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was left to stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, 10 not out, and Hanuma Vihari (13 not out) to steady India, who are still 105 runs short of Australia's modest first innings total of 195 on a grassy pitch.