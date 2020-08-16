Dhoni arguably greatest white-ball captain, say Vaughan, Hussain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably the greatest white-ball skipper in the history of the game, former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain said in a tribute to the Indian who quit international cricket on Saturday.

Known for his unflappable demeanour, 'Captain Cool' Dhoni led India to World Cup titles in 2007 (Twenty20) and 2011 (ODI), besides overseeing their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

India also became the top-ranked test team under Dhoni, who ended an illustrious, trophy-laden career with an Instagram message.