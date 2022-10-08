Mahmudullah, Mushfiq should’ve been in T20 World Cup squad: Tamim

Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) skipper Tamim Iqbal batted for his teammates Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah on Friday, saying the two senior statesmen of the national team should’ve been included in the squad for this year’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

Former T20 captain Mahmudullah was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad after a prolonged poor run with the bat while Mushfiq unceremoniously retired from the format soon after Bangladesh’s exit from the Asia Cup last month.