Mahmudullah, Mushfiq should’ve been in T20 World Cup squad: Tamim

But Tamim, who has also hung up his boots in T20Is, feels that the team would’ve benefited from the presence of experienced players like Mushfiq and Mahmudullah in a global tournament like the T20 World Cup.
“Most players in the current team are still quite new (to international cricket). To see results, you have to give them some time. I’ve said this before, I would’ve liked to see Mushfiq, Riyad (Mahmudullah) in the World Cup,” Tamim said during an event at a hotel in the capital.
“After playing the senior cricketers in the team throughout the entire year, why would you drop them before the World Cup? If this had happened from the beginning of next year, then it would’ve been alright,” he added.
Tamim, Bangladesh’s most prolific opener, also asked the management to give the makeshift opening pair of Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz more time to succeed in their new role.
“I can’t discard this (using Sabbir and Miraz as openers) as a wrong move. Take Rohit Sharma (India captain) for example, he is one of the best openers in the world. Rohit used to bat at no. five or six. Now, as an opener he has 25 centuries.
“So, I can’t just declare that someone won’t be successful as an opener. You have to give them time,” said the left-hander.
Tamim was selected in the Bangladesh ‘A’ team for an upcoming tour to India where they will take on state team Tamil Nadu in first-class games.
But Tamim has decided not to go to India and instead take part in the country’s premier first-class competition the National Cricket League (NCL), which will begin its newest edition on 10 October.
“I’m not going with the ‘A’ team. I will play two rounds of the NCL instead. I have conveyed my plan to the coach and the cricket operations committee. I’ve also informed the selectors.”