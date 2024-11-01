India limp to 86-4 against New Zealand as spinners dominate

India were in deep trouble at 86-4 in their reply after spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar helped bowl out New Zealand for 235 on day one of the third Test on Friday.

The hosts trailed New Zealand by 149 runs at the close of a fast-paced day one at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where the pitch has offered turn to the spinners.

Shubman Gill, on 31, and Rishabh Pant, on one, were batting at stumps after New Zealand’s Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel struck twice in two balls.