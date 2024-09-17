Buoyant Bangladesh seek more history in India Test series

Fresh from their first-ever Test series win over Pakistan, Bangladesh will chase more cricket history when they face India in Chennai from Thursday.

The 2-0 sweep in Pakistan sparked celebrations at home a month after political turmoil and deadly protests in Bangladesh ousted the autocratic former premier.

But a two-Test series In India is a far more daunting prospect -- Bangladesh have never won any of their 13 previous matches, losing 11 and drawing two.

Both draws came at home, at Chittagong in 2007 and Fatullah in 2015.

"This will be a challenging series for us," visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said ahead of the first Test.

"But after having a good series against Pakistan, there is an extra confidence in our team, as well as among all the people of the country."

India will be strong favourites to sweep the series but Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz all head to Chennai in good form.

Mushfiqur amassed 216 in the Pakistan series while off-spinner Mehidy was the leading bowler with 10 wickets in the two matches.