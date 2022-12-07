Bangladesh women’s team suffer cleansweep in New Zealand

Rumana Ahmed top-scored with 25 off 24 balls and veteran all-rounder Salma Khatun remained unbeaten on 23 off 30 deliveries.
Earlier, Bangladesh suffered their worst ever defeat in women’s T20Is in the first match of the series, losing the game by 132 runs after getting bundled out for a mere 32.
In the second WT20I, Bangladesh women’s team put forth a much improved performance, scoring 111-8 in their 20 overs, but fell 37 runs short of their target.
Both teams will now shift their focus to the three-match women’s One-Day International (ODI) series, set to begin on 11 December in Wellington.