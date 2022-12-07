Bangladesh women’s team suffer cleansweep in New Zealand

Bangladesh women’s team lost the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand by 63 runs to lose the three-match series 0-3 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, New Zealand on Wednesday.

Amelia Kerr’s unbeaten 48 off 31 balls and skipper Sophie Devine’s 47 off 33 balls helped the hosts post a daunting 152-7 after opting to bat first.

In reply, Bangladesh failed to breach the 100-run mark for the second time in the series, as they could only muster 89-7 in their 20 overs.