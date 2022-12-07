Cricket

T20I

Bangladesh women’s team suffer cleansweep in New Zealand

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The victorious New Zealand women's team celebrates with the trophyTwitter

Bangladesh women’s team lost the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand by 63 runs to lose the three-match series 0-3 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, New Zealand on Wednesday.

Amelia Kerr’s unbeaten 48 off 31 balls and skipper Sophie Devine’s 47 off 33 balls helped the hosts post a daunting 152-7 after opting to bat first.

In reply, Bangladesh failed to breach the 100-run mark for the second time in the series, as they could only muster 89-7 in their 20 overs.

Rumana Ahmed top-scored with 25 off 24 balls and veteran all-rounder Salma Khatun remained unbeaten on 23 off 30 deliveries.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered their worst ever defeat in women’s T20Is in the first match of the series, losing the game by 132 runs after getting bundled out for a mere 32.

In the second WT20I, Bangladesh women’s team put forth a much improved performance, scoring 111-8 in their 20 overs, but fell 37 runs short of their target.

Both teams will now shift their focus to the three-match women’s One-Day International (ODI) series, set to begin on 11 December in Wellington.

