What failed Bangladesh in the Chennai Test?

Having won against Pakistan in two consecutive Tests, Bangladesh were expected to challenge India in Chennai in a stronger way. But they failed, losing the first match of the two-match series by a big margin of 280 runs.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said the batters needed to step up for good results, but they couldn't. He hopes the batters will play their merit in the next match in Kanpur.

Bangladesh's first surprising move was deciding to bowl first after winning the toss, an act not seen in Chennai since 1982. Najmul said they were hoping to use the wicket's moisture early in the morning.