Harmanpreet has no regrets over Dhaka outburst

India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur had landed in hot waters in the media and with the ICC for her outburst over alleged ‘biased umpiring’ in the third One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh in Dhaka last month.

The batter was suspended by the ICC for a couple of matches and was also slapped with a 75 per cent fine on her match fee.

About a month after the debacle, in her first statement about the issue, Harmanpreet said that she had no regrets about her actions.