England likely to field both Anderson, Broad: Root

Captain Joe Root hinted that England might play both pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the pink ball Test that begins on Wednesday here at the Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium in Motera.

England have usually avoided playing the two together in recent times with Anderson playing one Test and Broad the other.

However, with the series level at 1-1 and England coming under criticism for rotation policy and importantly the visitors still having a chance to qualify for the World Test Championship final as they need to win the remaining two Tests, they may feature both together.

“Yes they have got a chance. It is a great selection headache to have. And to have all of these bowlers performing and giving us variety. We feel that we can pick a team that can best suit the conditions,” said Root while speaking to the media on the eve of the third Test.