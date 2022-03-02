Fans allowed to attend Kohli's 100th Test: BCCI

Indian superstar Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test will be open to spectators in the north Indian city of Mohali, the country's cricket board said Tuesday.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) had earlier decided to hold the first of the two Tests behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic but now the match starting Friday will allow a 50-percent capacity crowd.

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors," Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said in a statement.