India's Tour of Bangladesh attracts multiple brands, innovation

Brands like Brigade Group, Ibis, Policy Bazaar, MRF, ITC etc have already signed up for ad slots during the 3 ODI, 2 Test series. Whether it is showcasing a new product launch like Citroen, the French car manufacturer who be advertising during the series (its latest offering Citroen e-C3 set to hit Indian shores in early 2023) or a big movie release like Avatar 2: The Way of Water trying to drive audience interest, cricket offers myriadoptions.
"There is no doubt that Cricket is King in India, despite the ongoing football world cup. Bilateral series don't have exorbitant rates like the IPL which makes it a better option for brands, and we have already signed up as many as 15 brands with the ad spots nearly completely sold out,” Bhairav Shanth, co-founder of ITW Universe who hold media syndication rights for the series.
“The main draw of the series is the fact that all the big guns are back, and India tours Bangladesh after 7 years, the last time we had plenty of drama on and off the field. Additionally, most of the matches are being played during weekend giving advertisers’ primetime real estate for a fraction of the cost. Brands are aware of this which is why they see the value in being a part of the series," he added.
The most exciting prospect for brands is the innovation on offer, this series will see a slew of Virtual 3D ads for the first time, adding to the overall viewer experience and engagement, a factor which no doubt attracted the promoters of Avatar- The Way of Water, the highly anticipated James Cameron sequel to the successful Avatar movie that will be hoping to expand its reach beyond the metros in India.
India's tour of Bangladesh starts on the 4th of December with 3 ODIs followed by 2 Tests and will be broadcast across 6 channels in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the Sony Pictures network as well as on DD Sports and will be available for streaming on SONY LIV.
Dilip, Kotak, Cooley put in charge of India A against Bangladesh
The former Saurashtra captain and one of the batting coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Sitanshu Kotak has been handed the charge of India A squad currently touring Bangladesh for two four-day fixtures.
Kotak will be assisted by Troy Cooley and T Dilip, the national team's fielding coach. Kotak will be part of the India A coaching staff in the absence of VVS Laxman. Dilip was given a short break following India's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, and will now travel with India A squad and then join the national side for the Tests against Bangladesh.
The changes in the coaching set-up for India A side were required since their coach VVS Laxman, along with his support staff of Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule, are with the senior India side in New Zealand.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been added to India A squad for the Bangladesh tour ahead of the national team's two-match Test series next month. Abhimanyu Easwaran, the Bengal opener, will lead the India A team.
The veteran players Umesh and Pujara will feature in the second four-day match leading up to the first Test in Chottogram on December 14.KS Bharat will also join India A squad ahead of the second four-day fixture from December 6 to 9 in Sylhet. The opening four-day game will be held in Cox's Bazaar from November 9 to December 2. On the other hand, Kerala's Rohan Kunnummal received the maiden India A call-up.
The 24-year-old batter has slammed four hundred in nine first-class innings this year alone.
The young and prolific pair of Yash Dhull and Yashasvi Jaiswal were not left behind and also made the cut, alongside Baroda's seam-bowling allrounder Atit Sheth, who bagged 13 wickets in three Ranji Trophy matches this year.
Tilak Varma, who scored a century in his maiden red-ball match against New Zealand A, remains in the middle order alongside Sarfaraz Khan, another prolific run-getter in domestic cricket.
Mukesh Kumar, who was the joint leading wicket-taker in the three games, is also retained, along with left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar. Saurabh will head the spin attack alongside Jayant Yadav and Rahul Chahar, while Umesh (just in the second game), Navdeep Saini, Sheth, and Mukesh will form the pace attack.