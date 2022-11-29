India's Tour of Bangladesh attracts multiple brands, innovation

When it comes to visibility, Cricket has always proved to be a sound investment for brands whether they are looking to establish themselves or meet their marketing goals.

As India’s tour Bangladesh in December the promise of a full-strength Indian team along with the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kl Rahul, as well as a history of fiery contests between India and Bangladesh who are a tough opponent at home has brands excited to be part of the action.

Cricket has traditionally proved to be a great marketing launchpad, with the IPL setting the benchmark and bi-lateral tours prove to be an efficient and cost-effective option which coupled with innovative marketing techniques has shown a huge impact on overall ROI for legacy and new brands alike.