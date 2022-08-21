Domingo missing from Tigers practice match

Jamie Siddons and Rangana Herath were in one dressing room. Allan Donald and Khaled Mahmud were sitting at the adjacent one. But head coach Russell Domingo was nowhere to be seen.

Bangladesh team cricketers divided into two teams played a practice match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. But Domingo was not seen at the ground even once.

So naturally, everyone at the venue had one question on their minds, “Where is Domingo?”