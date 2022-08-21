Domingo missing from Tigers practice match

While everyone was searching for the answer, Indian coach Sridharan Sriram arrived at the ground. After landing in Dhaka at noon, he arrived directly at the Mirpur stadium. He spoke with the national team selectors, got acquainted with the cricketers in the dressing room. He also spoke with the coaches present at the venue. Then he dodged the reporters and left the ground.
Later it was known that Domingo has observed everything that has transpired in Mirpur on Sunday from a distance. Rather than going to the field, he paid a visit to BCB president Nazmul Hassan at his residence. The correspondent tried to contact Domingo to know what he discussed with the president. But he didn’t respond.
However, one thing is for certain, the wind of change is blowing strongly in Bangladesh cricket. BCB is attempting a complete overhaul in T20s ahead of the forthcoming Asia Cup set to be held in UAE.
The appointment of Indian coach Sridharan Sriram as the team’s technical director is a step in that direction. His agreement with BCB will run till October’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. There are also discussions about Jamie Siddons working solely with the cricketers in the pipeline.
Amid so many changes in the coaching staff, there is curiosity about which way head coach Domingo’s future is headed. BCB wants Domingo as coach of the ODI and T20 teams. The overload of matches is reportedly the reason behind this.
Besides, BCB also doesn’t like Domingo’s approach as the T20 coach. Which way is Domingo’s future in Bangladesh cricket headed will be clear by Monday.
The reporters in Mirpur asked all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain on Sunday about Domingo’s absence. He said, “I have no idea about this. This is a board matter.”
But Mosaddek’s next comment showed that even the cricketers have started imagining the T20 team without Domingo.
“After working with someone (Domingo) for so long, it’s natural that you will miss him. He was with us for almost two-three years. We definitely missed him. From what we have learnt from the media is that he will stay with us in Tests and ODIs. If that’s the case, we will miss him in T20s. But he is still with us in the other formats,” Mosaddek said.
“We have worked with a coach for a long time. Now, maybe a new setup will come. It will be a bit difficult to adjust and perform on the field. But as professional cricketers, we have to adjust and move on.”