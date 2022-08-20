Is Domingo chapter in Bangladesh cricket coming to an end?

Wind of change is raging strongly in Bangladesh cricket. BCB is attempting a near complete overhaul in Bangladesh’s T20 setup ahead of the Asia Cup, which will take place at the UAE.

Indian coach Sridhar Sriram has already been appointed as the technical consultant of the T20 team. His contract with BCB will run until October’s T20 World Cup in Australia. He is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Sunday.

There are also discussions about removing Jamie Siddons from the national team’s coaching setup and instead have him work with the cricketers in the pipeline.