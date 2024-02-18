India crush England with record win to lead series 2-1

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit an unbeaten double century to help India to its biggest-ever win Sunday, crushing England by 434 runs in the third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Chasing 557 for victory, England’s batting fell like a pack of cards with the loss of eight wickets in the final session to be dismissed for 122 on day four in Rajkot.

“In Test cricket... when you’re playing well you have to make it big,” Jaiswal told broadcasters after the stunning win.

“Test cricket is hard, but I thought that when I’m in there, I need to give my 100 per cent,” he said.