Liton equals best ever ranking for Bangladeshi batter in Tests

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das on Wednesday jumped to No 12 in the ICC Test batting rankings, which is the best ever ranking for a Bangladeshi batsman in the format.

Liton made 73 against India in the second innings of the Dhaka Test, which nearly set the stage for Bangladesh’s first ever Test win over India.

But Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer broke Bangladeshi hearts with their 71-run partnership, which sealed a three-wicket win for the tourists.