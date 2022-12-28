Liton equals best ever ranking for Bangladeshi batter in Tests

Liton’s innings wasn’t enough to earn a victory for Bangladesh, but it helped him jump two spots to No12 in the rankings.
However, this is not the first time Liton has ranked 12th in the Test batting rankings. In May earlier this year, he had reached 12th spot in the list after a Test against Sri Lanka.
Liton swapped places with Kohli in the rankings, who slipped down two spots to No 14.
Bangladesh’s best performers with the ball in the Dhaka Test, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, also made positive moves in the Test bowling rankings.
Miraz, who took six wickets in the game, jumped three spots to No 29 while Taijul, who claimed four wickets, moved up two spots to No 28.
There were no changes in the top three of the Test batting, bowling and al-rounder rankings.
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia’s Steve Smith occupy the first three spots in the Test batting rankings.
In the bowlers’ list, Australia captain Pat Cummins, England’s Jimmy Anderson and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada are the top three names while India’s Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan are first, second and third respectively in the all-rounder’s list.