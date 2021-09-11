After several conference calls and feverish attempts to find a solution, the fifth and final Test of the India-England series as part of the ICC World Test Championship was, according to two participants in the exchanges, called off because "the Indian players refused to play".

Captain Virat Kohli is said to have conveyed on behalf of the Indian cricketers that an infection could show up in the next couple of days among the tourists - as the negative Covid-19 test results on the eve of the match were not a guarantee of an infection not germinating.