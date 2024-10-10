Record-breaking Root, Brook both pass 200 as England pile up 658-3

Record-breaking Joe Root and Harry Brook smashed career-best double centuries Thursday as relentless England piled up 658-3 against Pakistan by lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test in Multan.

Root was on an epic 259 not out and Brook on 218 at the interval to give England a lead of 102 with seven wickets in hand and the chance to set up a declaration with a large first-innings advantage.

The pair's unbroken stand of 409 is the highest in any England-Pakistan Test, beating the 363 of Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan at Leeds in 2006, and it saw the visitors comfortably eclipse the hosts' first innings 556.