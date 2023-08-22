U-19 World Cup winners slowly taking over the Tigers mantle

Back in 2020, after Akbar Ali and his group of audacious teenagers returned to the country after ‘conquering the world’ in South Africa, the frenzy for the World Cup winning Under-19 team was at a fever pitch in Bangladesh.

The junior Tigers defeated India in a nail-biting final at Potchefstroom to lift the country’s first world title in any global sport.

After achieving what no other group of Bangladeshi cricketers had done before, there was curiosity all around about what this talented group of youngsters will do next.