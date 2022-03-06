Jadeja's five-wicket haul hands India lead of 400 against Sri Lanka

Ravindra Jadeja led an inspired bowling performance from India with a five-wicket haul to help the hosts take a first-innings lead of 400 against Sri Lanka on the third day of the opening test at Mohali on Sunday.

A day after his unbeaten 175 with the bat, Jadeja put Sri Lanka's batters in a knot with his left-arm spin as the touring side were bundled out for 174 in the first session, replying to India's 574-8 declared.

Sri Lanka's number three batter Pathum Nissanka remained unbeaten on 61, watching helplessly as he ran out of partners.