Jadeja's five-wicket haul hands India lead of 400 against Sri Lanka

India, who have won 14 consecutive home series, decided to enforce the follow on and there was early success for them when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Sri Lankan opener Lahiru Thirimanne without scoring in the second innings.
Sri Lanka reached 10-1 at lunch, still trailing by 390.
It was the 10th five-wicket haul in an innings for the 33-year-old Jadeja and he scythed through the Sri Lankan lower order and tail with laser-like precision, finishing with figures of 5-41.
Resuming on 108-4, Nissanka and Charith Asalanka both survived dropped chances against Ashwin within the first 15 minutes of the third day's play.
Nissanka, who was also bowled off a no-ball from Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday, added 58 for the fifth wicket with Asalanka and kept India wicket-less for the first hour.
But once Asalanka was out leg before wicket for 29 to fast bowler Bumrah, Sri Lanka capitulated.
From 161-4, the touring side only added 13 runs before losing their remaining six wickets with Jadeja doing most of the damage.