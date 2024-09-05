Bangladesh defeat sees Pakistan fall to lowest Test rankings

Pakistan fell to their worst Test ranking in nearly six decades on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council said, after their shock 2-0 series defeat to low-ranked Bangladesh.

Bangladesh inflicted a six-wicket defeat on the home team in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, their first series win against Pakistan.

"Pakistan dropped two places -- from sixth to eighth -- in the Test rankings after suffering a shock series loss at home to Bangladesh," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.