Bangladesh’s Indian ‘Test’ to begin Wednesday

Bangladesh face India in the first of two Tests from Wednesday hoping to avoid a bulldozing from the visitors and win some much-needed ICC Championship points.

The visitors have injury woes with captain Rohit Sharma out for at least the first match in Chattogram and fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja playing no part in the series.

Bangladesh will also be buoyed after winning the One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1 in a further demonstration of India’s white-ball frailties ahead of hosting next year’s 50-over World Cup.

The five-day games are part of the ICC World Test Championship.