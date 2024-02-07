New Zealand hammer South Africa by 281 runs

Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson claimed four wickets on Wednesday to drive New Zealand to a 281-run win over South Africa with a day to spare in the first Test.

Dogged resistance from the tourists ended with their dismissal for 247 at Mount Maunganui as the Black Caps notched their second-biggest Test victory by runs.

New Zealand are a step closer to a maiden series win over South Africa after 17 previous failed attempts, dating back to 1931.