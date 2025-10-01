Tamim withdraws from BCB elections
Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has decided not to contest the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections.
Tamim arrived at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur to formally withdraw his nomination around 10:15 this morning, Wednesday.
The election is scheduled for 6 October, with today being the final day for the withdrawal of candidacies.
Speculation had already been rife since yesterday, Tuesday.
Reliable sources told Prothom Alo that at least 10 to 12 club candidates had resolved to pull out of the race in protest against alleged government interference.
Representatives of those clubs convened an emergency meeting Tuesday night. According to the schedule, the final list of candidates is to be announced today following the withdrawal deadline.
On Monday afternoon, the High Court suspended the inclusion of councillors or representatives from 15 controversial third-division clubs in the final voter list.
The order was issued by a bench comprising justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury and justice Syed Hasan Jubayer, following a primary hearing on a writ petition filed by former BCB president Faruque Ahmed.
The court also issued a rule in this regard.
The development fuelled further rumours of Tamim’s withdrawal, and it is understood that several others may follow suit.
Earlier, on 21 September, Tamim had publicly accused the government of interference and the BCB president of abusing his powers.
At a press conference, he and a faction of district, divisional, and club organisers alleged that councillor nominations for the election were being manipulated under undue influence.