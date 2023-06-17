Is this the start of ‘HathuruBall’?

Bangladesh won against Afghanistan by 546 runs in the one-off Test in Dhaka on Saturday.

Although this statement is factually correct, it doesn’t provide the full picture. In reality, the Tigers didn’t just defeat Afghanistan, they absolutely decimated the visitors.

Najmul Hossain Shanto hit a century in both innings, Mominul Haque also notched up his 12th Test ton while Zakir Hasan, Liton Das also scored fifties.

In the bowling department, the Bangladesh pacers tormented the Afghan batters, taking 14 wickets in total, the highest collective return for a Bangladeshi pace attack in a Test match.

All in all, the Afghanistan side was up against a completely different Bangladesh team then the one they had defeated by 224 runs in Chattogram back in 2019.