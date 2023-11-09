Rain looms as New Zealand bowl with semis in sight

Fit-again fast bowler Lockie Ferguson comes in for leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

"A little bit of weather around. A few unknowns," said Williamson.

"Our focus has been on the type of cricket we want to play. Hopefully we can make a few improvements on past performances."

The Kiwis remain slight favourites in the hunt for the remaining semi-final spot as they have a better run rate than rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Victory in the match and defeats for Pakistan and Afghanistan will take them clear on 10 points and into the semis, but a loss will leave their fate out of their hands.