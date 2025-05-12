Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

Batting great Virat Kohli announced his immediate retirement from Test cricket on Monday, just days before India name their squad for a tour to England.

Kohli, who scored 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, posted the decision on Instagram five days after India captain Rohit Sharma called time on his Test career.

Since making his debut in 2011, Kohli struck 30 hundreds and 31 fifties with a highest score of 254 not out.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket," the 36-year-old Kohli posted on his official feed, which has 271 million followers.

"Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy -- but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for."

An inspirational figure, Kohli was India's most successful Test captains with 40 wins and 17 defeats in 68 matches before stepping down from the role in 2022.