Sri Lanka look to keep Bangladesh batters 'under pressure'

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood on Friday said their bowlers have made specific plans to keep the Bangladesh batsmen "under pressure" in their Super Four clash of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh's batting faltered in two of the three matches of the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

The Bangla Tigers take on Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday in a must-win match to keep their hopes high of reaching the final, after they lost their Super Four opener to Pakistan.