Mahmudul's big jump in ICC Test rankings

Bangladesh Test opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy made a giant leap in ICC Test rankings despite his side's big defeat to South Africa in the first Test in Durban, reports BSS.

The visitors were skittled out for 53 in the second innings to loss the Test by 220 runs but for Joy it was a match to remember.

He struck a brilliant 137 in the first innings of that Test and thereby became the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century against South Africa. His maiden century in just his third Test helped him jump 37 spots to no. 66.