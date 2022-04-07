Mahmudul's big jump in ICC Test rankings

Thanks to Joy's knock, Bangladesh put up 298 in the first innings but still conceded 69-run lead as South Africa posted 367. There was chance for Joy to carry the bat throughout the innings but in a bid to score runs quickly after the fall of ninth wicket, he got out as the last batter.
In the second innings, Joy failed to replicate the performance of first innings, being out on 4.
Amongst the Bangladeshi cricketers, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the other one to make notable progress. He jumped four places to reach at 31st position along with England fast bowler Chris Woakes, thanks to his six wickets in the match (three each in both innings).