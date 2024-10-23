Mehidy, Jaker take Bangladesh into lead over South Africa

Mehidy and Jaker added 138 runs for the seventh wicket to save Bangladesh from an innings defeat after they resumed at 101-3, chasing down South Africa's 202-run first-innings lead.

Jaker was eventually trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for 58.

In the morning, South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada took advantage of overcast conditions to take two wickets in three balls during the fifth over.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy departed after making 40 when his attempted drive found a thick edge to first slip, where David Bedingham took the catch.