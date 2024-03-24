Women’s ODI: Australia clinch series with comfortable victory against Bangladesh
Australia secured the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh with ease, claiming a comprehensive six-wicket win on Sunday, leaving one match remaining.
In the second ODI, Bangladesh batted first, managing only 97 runs in 44.1 overs, with Nahida Akter, batting at number nine, top-scoring with 22 runs.
In response, Australia chased down the target in just 23.5 overs, with six wickets in hand and 157 balls to spare.
Sophie Molineux led Australia's bowling attack with three wickets, supported by Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, and Georgia Wareham, who each took two wickets.
Ellyse Perry anchored the chase of a paltry target with an unbeaten 35. Sultana Khatun and Rabeya Khan claimed one wicket each for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh failed to prove their mettle in both batting and bowling departments. Their ground fielding was also an area of concern.
Ahead of the series, Bangladesh promised a better performance against the World Champions, but that promise did not materialise.
The third and final ODI of the series is scheduled for 27 March. Following the ODI series, both teams will contest in a three-match T20I series.