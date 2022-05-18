Mushfiqur milestone as Bangladesh reach 385-3 at lunch

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das continued to dominate Sri Lanka in the first Test on Wednesday, batting unscathed through to lunch as Bangladesh edged towards a lead on the fourth day in Chattogram.

The pair took their unbroken fourth-wicket stand to 165 with Mushfiqur on 85 and Liton 88 as Bangladesh reached 385-3 at the interval, trailing Sri Lanka's first innings 397 runs by just 12 runs.

Mushfiqur became the first Bangladesh batsman to pass 5,000 Test runs during the session.