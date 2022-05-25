Mushfiqur shows his penchant for 'daddy century'

Considered as the most dependable batter of the country, Mushfiqur's penchant for big score is palpable if his stat is taken into the consideration.

He though hit just nine centuries in 82 Test matches, five of those were 150 plus, reports BSS. Such a stat is enviable for even the best batter of the world. If percentage is considered, more than 50 percent of his centuries is being converted to big one, which many terms 'daddy century' or 'fat century'.