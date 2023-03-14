Smith to lead Australia in India ODIs, Warner returns

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against India as David Warner returns to the side after recovering from an elbow injury, selectors said Tuesday.

The three-match series beginning Friday will give the Australians more useful practice on local wickets ahead of the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Smith will stand in for Pat Cummins, who returned home after leading Australia in the first two Test matches to care of his ailing mother who died last week.