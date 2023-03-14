Smith to lead Australia in India ODIs, Warner returns

The visitors lost the series 2-1 – the fourth straight defeat to India – with the last match in Ahmedabad ending in a draw on Monday.
Star batsman Warner played in the first two Tests but returned to Australia after a blow to the head and injuring his elbow.
He was due to rejoin the squad in Mumbai on Tuesday following “two final rehabilitation sessions on his elbow”, Cricket Australia said.
Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar and Nathan Ellis – coming in for Jhye Richardson – arrived in India on Friday and trained in Ahmedabad.
Australia Squad
Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa