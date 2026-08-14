Tanzid’s first Test century comes on Smith’s ‘tricky’ wicket

Yesterday it was Hasan Mahmud’s day; today it is Tanzid Hasan’s. After Bangladesh’s pace bowlers, it was Tanzid who put the spotlight on Bangladesh’s batting for the Australians. How did Tanzid bat this well?

He made his Test debut against Pakistan in Sylhet last May. Now, in only his second Test, against Australia in Darwin, he has scored his first century. But Tanzid hardly needs an introduction, having already played 40 ODIs and 53 T20Is. He has scored 13 fifties in 53 T20Is alone. In ODIs, he has nine fifties and a century.