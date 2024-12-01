Bangladesh bat first as West Indies fumble catches

Poor West Indies catching let Bangladesh off the hook with the visitors closing a curtailed day one of the second and final Test at 69 for two after opting to bat first at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday.

Opener Shadman Islam, one of two changes to the Bangladesh side thrashed by 201 runs in the first Test in Antigua a few days earlier, ended the brief session unbeaten on 50 in partnership with Shahadat Hossain (12 not out).

Shadman's fifth Test half-century has so far occupied exactly 100 deliveries with the opener stroking three fours and then hoisting a six off Kavem Hodge as the home side opted for part-time spinners in fading light.