Padma Bridge to be present in West Indies series

The two-Test series between Bangladesh and West Indies will be called, “Padma Bridge Friendship Test series”, confirmed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Wednesday.

Bangladeshi conglomerate Walton will be the associate sponsor in the Test, One-Day International and Twenty20 International series of the tour.

A source said that the decision to name the series “Padma Bridge Friendship Test series” was taken on Wednesday. During the Test series, which will begin on 16 June in Antigua, pictures of the Padma Bridge and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be kept in the ground’s perimeter.