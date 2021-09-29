Pakistan cricket chief Wasim Khan quits weeks after tour chaos

The chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) resigned on Wednesday, two weeks after New Zealand and England abandoned tours of the South Asian nation over security concerns.

Wasim Khan -- who has been credited for reviving Pakistan's international cricket after a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team sent the country into isolation for years -- gave no reason for quitting.

"When I arrived in 2019, there was a real need to build relationships and restore and enhance the global image and reputation of the PCB and Pakistan cricket," he said at an emergency meeting according to a statement released by the PCB on Wednesday.