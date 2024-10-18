India fight back after Ravindra ton cements New Zealand lead

India hit back with a batting blitz after New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra struck 134 to guide the visitors to a lead of 356 on day three of the rain-hit opening Test on Friday.

The hosts were 231-3 at stumps and still trailed the Black Caps by 125 runs after Glenn Phillips got Virat Kohli caught behind for 70 on the last ball of the day in Bengaluru.

Kohli, who unsuccessfully reviewed his dismissal, put on a stand of 136 with Sarfaraz Khan, who was still batting on 70.