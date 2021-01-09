Scintillating Australia bowling, sharp fielding restrict India

Scintillating bowling and razor-sharp fielding from Australia had India on the ropes Saturday, bowled out for 244 to be 94 adrift at tea on day three in the third Test on Saturday.

On a fine day at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the visitors resumed on 96 for two in reply to Australia's first innings 338, built on the back of a Steve Smith century.

They were dismissed just before the break with Pat Cummins taking 4-29.

That included the prized scalp of Cheteshwar Pujara for 50 while Josh Hazlewood removed a dangerous Rishabh Pant, who suffered a nasty blow to his elbow on his way to a breezy 36.

Their downfall sparked a collapse, with Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah both run out, joining Hanuma Vihari who suffered the same fate earlier in the day as Australia pounced on every chance.

A cautious Pujara began the day on nine and captain Ajinkya Rahane two after Hazlewood and Cummins dismissed openers Rohit Sharma (26) and Shubman Gill (50) on Friday.