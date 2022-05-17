Cricket

Chattogram Test

Shakib always says about little things like what to do, when to do: Nayeem

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando (not pictured) during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 16 May, 2022
Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando (not pictured) during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 16 May, 2022AFP

Off spinner Nayeem Hasan has said that advices from Shakib Al Hasan helped him to thrive in a wicket, considered as much better for batting, reports BSS.

He ended with 6-105, his career-best bowling, against Sri Lanka on day two of the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday and thereby made a strong comeback to the team.

It was indeed his first Test since February last year but he looked always confident.

"Shakib is very proactive on the field. He always kept telling about little things like what to do, when to do. These things always benefit us," Nayeem said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sri Lanka appeared to bury Bangladesh under avalanche of runs when they began the day two on 258-4. But Bangladesh's three-pronged spin attack resisted them, varying their pace extremely well.

default-image

Nayeem though took two wickets on day one, he leaked too many runs but on day two, he looked more compact. And he got the reward of this, by taking four more wickets.

"I couldn't bowl well yesterday but the good thing was Shakib and Taijul stemmed the run flow. Later at yesterday night, I talked to Shakib who gave me some advice and tips. That worked well for me," Nayeem said.

Advertisement

It was the third five or more wickets haul for Nayeem but he rated this ahead of others, considering the behaviour of the wicket.

"I got five wickets earlier but I will keep this ahead because of the wicket. The wicket was very good to bat on, so here I had to give special effort," he added.

Effort is something that Nayeem said he always tried to give. He said when he was called up in the team due to the injury of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, he set his target to give his 100 per cent.

default-image

"It felt bad when I heard that Mehidy Miraz got injured. But it is something that we couldn't avoid. However when I got a call up, I decided to give my 100 per cent, instead of thinking to get five wickets or six wicket. I knew if I can give my 100 per cent, result will come along," he remarked.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement