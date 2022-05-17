Shakib always says about little things like what to do, when to do: Nayeem

Sri Lanka appeared to bury Bangladesh under avalanche of runs when they began the day two on 258-4. But Bangladesh's three-pronged spin attack resisted them, varying their pace extremely well.
Nayeem though took two wickets on day one, he leaked too many runs but on day two, he looked more compact. And he got the reward of this, by taking four more wickets.
"I couldn't bowl well yesterday but the good thing was Shakib and Taijul stemmed the run flow. Later at yesterday night, I talked to Shakib who gave me some advice and tips. That worked well for me," Nayeem said.
It was the third five or more wickets haul for Nayeem but he rated this ahead of others, considering the behaviour of the wicket.
"I got five wickets earlier but I will keep this ahead because of the wicket. The wicket was very good to bat on, so here I had to give special effort," he added.
Effort is something that Nayeem said he always tried to give. He said when he was called up in the team due to the injury of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, he set his target to give his 100 per cent.
"It felt bad when I heard that Mehidy Miraz got injured. But it is something that we couldn't avoid. However when I got a call up, I decided to give my 100 per cent, instead of thinking to get five wickets or six wicket. I knew if I can give my 100 per cent, result will come along," he remarked.