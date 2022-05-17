Shakib always says about little things like what to do, when to do: Nayeem

Off spinner Nayeem Hasan has said that advices from Shakib Al Hasan helped him to thrive in a wicket, considered as much better for batting, reports BSS.

He ended with 6-105, his career-best bowling, against Sri Lanka on day two of the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday and thereby made a strong comeback to the team.

It was indeed his first Test since February last year but he looked always confident.