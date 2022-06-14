Shakib can lead Bangladesh to new era in Tests

There is nothing much to discuss about Shakib again becoming the captain. Take me for example. I was more mature when I got the captaincy for the second time. The third time around I was a different type of captain. Definitely, the same will happen in Shakib’s case.

The biggest challenge for Shakib this time around will be that he will lead the Bangladesh Test team. In one perspective, he has huge potential in this format. Shakib is the only player we have that can lead Bangladesh to a new dawn in Test cricket. To do well in this format, the responsibility of captaincy needs to be handed to a player like Shakib, who is highly rated universally.