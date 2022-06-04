Shakib will be a great leader: Siddons

When Shakib Al Hasan was handed captaincy of the Bangladesh cricket team for the first time in 2009, Jamie Siddons was the head coach of the Tigers.

Shakib had to step up as captain after regular skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza suffered an injury during the first match of a two-Test series against West Indies. A 22-year-old Shakib led the team from the front and ensured a landmark Test and One-Day International series win over the hosts in the Caribbean islands.

Siddons saw up close how a young Shakib handled the pressure of captaining the national side. Now, when Shakib is set to begin his third term as Test captain, Siddons is once again in Bangladesh’s dressing room, this time as their batting coach.