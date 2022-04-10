Our left-handers made a few fundamental batting mistakes: Siddons

"Tamim was maybe looking for a four to bring up his fifty and had maybe forgotten how he had been playing the whole innings. He had been playing beautifully straight and not putting his pad across. His innings was outstanding, taking the fight to the bowlers.

"Quite a few of the batsmen looked comfortable and played some good shots."

Maharaj, man of the match for his bowling in South Africa's 220-run win in the first Test, top-scored for South Africa with a career-best 84.

He hit his runs off 95 balls with nine fours and three sixes as South Africa added 175 runs to their overnight 278 for five.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took six for 135 - the tenth time he has taken five wickets or more in a Test innings.

Maharaj raced to his fourth Test half-century off 50 balls with four fours and three sixes.