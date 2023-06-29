England counter-attack after Smith hundred in second Test

England hit back with both bat and ball in the second Test at Lord's on Thursday following Steve Smith's latest hundred for Australia.

The hosts were 145-1 at tea on the second day, still 271 runs adrift of Australia's first innings 416.

Ben Duckett was 62 not out and Ollie Pope unbeaten on 32 following Zak Crawley's dashing run-a-ball 48.

Smith had flopped with scores of 16 and six during Australia's thrilling two-wicket win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week as the Ashes holders went 1-0 up in the five-match series.

The 34-year-old put all that behind him, however, with a superb innings of 110 -- the 32nd Test century of his brilliant career, his 12th in all Ashes contests and eighth in England.

England, however, recovered well on Thursday by taking Australia's last five wickets for 77 runs.

Veteran pacemen James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the two most successful quicks in Test history, managed just two wickets between them.

Instead, it was their fellow frontline seamers who did the bulk of the damage, with Josh Tongue taking 3-98 on his Ashes debut and Ollie Robinson 3-100.

Crawley launched England's aggressive reply in style, hitting five well-struck fours -- the best a straight drive off fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.