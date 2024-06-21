Suryakumar, Bumrah fire as India sink Afghanistan

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second successive half-century and Jasprit Bumrah proved his worth with the ball as India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in a strong start to their Super Eight stage campaign at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Electing to bat in the Group 1 game, India posted a strong 181-8, riding a 60-run stand between Suryakumar (53) and Hardik Pandya (32).